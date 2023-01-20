Over 70m travellers recorded at Johor CIQ last year

JOHOR BAHRU: Over 70 million people have travelled between Malaysia and Singapore through the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri, last year.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pic) said that since the international border in the state is one of the busiest in the world, the cooperation and assistance of the federal government are indeed important to ensure that daily operations at both CIQs run smoothly.

“All 284 counters at CIQ BSI have processed the entry of 22,415,312 travellers and exits of 25,276,135 people in 2022, while 169 counters at CIQ Sultan Abu Bakar Complex have processed the entry of 12,022,701 people and exits of 10,479,880 people during the same period,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

He added that the process of merging the counters of the Immigration Department and the operator of the North-South Expressway (PLUS Malaysia Bhd) at CIQ BSI was being actively carried out to shorten dealing time and provide comfort to travellers.

Other measures are repairing the main escalator at CIQ BSI, upgrading the autogate pass system and the wiring around the premises and implementing the M-BIKE lanes for the convenience of motorcyclists.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the Johor government welcomes Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s announcement on the opening of 20 more e-gates for Singaporeans.

In addition, he believed that the proposed Single Border Agency (SBA) to regulate the country’s entry points could increase the efficiency of management, control and inspection for the entry and exit of people, vehicles, goods and animals.

“The state government is always ready to work with the federal government in ensuring the smooth operation at the country’s borders. This is to ensure the well-being of the locals and travellers and to improve Malaysia’s international image,” he said.

In the meantime, he said the need to upgrade the walkway to a covered walkway was also discussed to provide comfort to pedestrians.

“There is also a need to add more M-BIKE lanes to reduce motorcycle congestion. This could improve the traffic situation at both CIQs,” he said.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz accompanied Saifuddin Nasution on a working visit to BSI CIQ Complex. - Bernama