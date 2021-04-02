Over 71,000 summonses issued in nationwide exhaust modification special operation

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 71,127 summonses were issued to offenders in the Exhaust Modification special operation conducted nationwide, last month.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias said a total of 157,992 vehicles, including 76,315 motorcycles and 52,059 cars were inspected in the operation, which began from March 1 to 31.

“For the exhaust modification offence, a total of 6,954 summonses were issued, including 4,926 for motorcycles, 1,627 for cars and other types of vehicles (401),” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, he said 2,781 vehicles involving 2, 696 motorcycles, 66 cars and 19 other types of vehicles were impounded for inspection.

He said that similar operations would be conducted from time to time to curb road bullies, drink driving and other traffic offences.

Meanwhile, Azisman said almost RM32 million summonses payment has been collected via MyBayar Saman, involving 291,157 summonses, as of March 31. — Bernama