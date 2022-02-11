Over 79,000 children given Covid-19 vaccine as of Feb 10

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 79,393 children aged between five and 11, or 2.2 per cent of their population in the country, have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Under PICKids, which was launched on Feb 3, recipients will receive the second dose within an eight-week interval.

Based on the COVIDNOW website, a total of 12,926,703 individuals or 55.2 per cent of the adult population in the country, have received the booster dose as of yesterday.

A total of 22,934,496 individuals or 98 per cent of the group have been fully vaccinated and 99.2 per cent or 23,210,020 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,794,416 individuals or 88.8 per cent of the population have completed the vaccination, while 2,872,087 individuals or 91.3 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 173,428 doses of the vaccine were administered, with 18,343 of them as first dose, 1,739 as second dose and 153,346 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses that were dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 64,611,898.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 10 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with two cases each in Perak and Selangor, and one case each in Johor, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Melaka and Pulau Pinang. — Bernama