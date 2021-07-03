Over 8.5 mln doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered as of Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 8,582,893 doses of vaccines have been administered to the people nationwide as of Friday (July 2) under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

In a posting on Twitter, the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) said that 2,463,019 people had received their second dose, thus, becoming fully vaccinated.

“A total of 236,196 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were given yesterday, involving the administering of 167,059 first doses and 69,137 second doses,“ it said.

The five states that recorded the highest numbers of two-dose recipients were Selangor with 333,432 people followed by Johor (258,636); Sarawak (257,408); Kuala Lumpur (221,020) and Perak (219,044).

