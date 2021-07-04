Over 8.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered as at July 3

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 8,800,700 doses of vaccine have been administered to the people in the country as of yesterday under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

In a Twitter post, he said that a total of 2,539,686 individuals have received the second dose thus completing their vaccination.

“A total of 217,807 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered yesterday involving 141,140 recipients of the first dose and 76,667 individuals who received their second dose injection,” he said.

Meanwhile, five states that recorded the highest number of two-dose recipients were Selangor with 342,677 people followed by Sarawak (278,528); Johor (266,779); Kuala Lumpur (232,170) and Sabah (225,690).- Bernama