Over 90% Malaysians agree government doing a good job on Covid-19: Survey

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 90% of Malaysians strongly agree that the government and its officials are doing a very good job in containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

A recent survey conducted by a market research company Ipsos indicated that national health organisations (94%), the government (91%) as well as local and regional health authorities (91%) had taken effective measures to control the spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization is also perceived to be 86% effective.

However, only 78% of businesses in Malaysia perceived that efforts carried out by the government and its officials were effective, according to the research.

The survey also revealed that 63% of Malaysians did not think the media’s coverage on the virus outbreak was exaggerated, while 37% disagreed.

The survey added that those who believed the media had exaggerated the reports on Covid-19 were those under 35, with lower income and lower education levels.

According to the survey, most Malaysians are supportive of total quarantine or self-isolation measures under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Only 5% think that it’s an over-reaction, total quarantine is excessive and will not solve the outbreak problem,” it said.

The survey also said that there was a fairly strong optimism that things would return to normalcy by June.

“A total of 68% of Malaysians share the view ... majority are from the lower income segment and younger group,” according to the survey. - Bernama