Over 90% of Malaysians have high level of new-norm SOP compliance — Study

SHAH ALAM: The results of the Embracing New Norms Campaign Impact Study shows that the majority of Malaysians have high awareness towards carrying out standard operating procedures (SOP) under the new normal in facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study, conducted by Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), found that more than 90 percent of respondents understood the SOP implemented by the government under the new normal and also agreed it was appropriate in facing the Covid-19 threat in the country.

Head of research for the impact study, Prof Dr Yarina Ahmad said the study involved more than 12,000 respondents from various social and economic backgrounds, as well as 56 researchers and 33 students who were involved in compiling data over four months, from September to December, last year.

“A total of 94 percent of the respondents agreed to the wearing of face masks, while 91 percent complied with physical distancing and 90 percent used sanitisers as an alternative to washing hands in the absence of soap and water,“ she told reporters after the Malaysia Book of Records: The First Covid-19 Pandemic Research on the Impact of Embracing New Norms recognition ceremony at UiTM Shah Alam.

Meanwhile, NADMA director-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said NADMA had been entrusted with the management of the new normal where it needed to study the effectiveness of the management system through collaboration with UiTM. — Bernama