MALACCA: A partnership between the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) and the Malaysian Prison Department under a Corporate Smart Internship (CSI) programme has given a second chance to more than 900 former inmates to earn an honest living and reintegrate into society.

Felcra Berhad said in a statement today, to date, these inmates have received training in the plantation sector at its 38 farms nationwide since the programme was implemented in November 2016.

It said the programme involves parolees (ODP) and prisoners under supervision (ODS) who work on the plantations for a period of three to 12 months and receive a monthly allowance based on the minimum wage in Malaysia.

They would also be offered a job after the training period ends.

“This CSI programme is expected to reduce the shortage of 4,000 workers as we are in dire need of local workers for our 250,000ha of oil palm and rubber plantation throughout Malaysia.

“This will indirectly reduce our dependency on foreign workers, in that, about 85% of the plantation workers are foreign citizens,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Felcra Berhad and the Prison Department signed a new memorandum of understanding for the CSI programme at the Home Ministry Complex in Ayer Keroh here.

Felcra Berhad was represented by its chief executive officer Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor, the Prison Department by its director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar while the Home Ministry secretary-general, Tan Sri Alwi Ibrahim and Felcra Berhad chairman Datuk Nageeb Wahab witnessed. — Bernama