Over a hundred police personnel from Iskandar Puteri district headquarters told to self-quarantine

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Over a hundred personnel from the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters (IPD) here were instructed to undergo self-quarantine beginning Nov 30 after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said 107 personnel, one civil servant and three family members of staff were involved in the directive.

He said the action was taken upon the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

According to him, the officer who tested positive had been in close contact with a positive Covid-19 individual.

“They (other personnel) have not tested positive for Covid-19 yet, but due to having close contact (with the officer concerned) based on the advice of our MOH, we have quarantined them until the results of the swab tests are back,“ he told reporters after the launching ceremony of a crime awareness module for children and adolescents, here.

Ayob Khan said meanwhile, the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) would assist in the administration and operation of the Iskandar Puteri IPD.

“Therefore, the community should not worry because we have arranged for the deployment of personnel from the IPK to help out,“ he said. -Bernama