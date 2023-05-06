Over half of Malaysian Haj pilgrims already at holy land

MAKKAH: The Haj operation for the 1444 Hijrah season has proceeded smoothly and so far 16,863 or 53 per cent of the Malaysian pilgrims have arrived in the Holy Land since May 21.

Malaysian Haj delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said 11,294 pilgrims are now staying at all 12 hotels in Makkah while 5,569 others are in Madinah at three hotels.

He said 57 flights or 58 per cent of the total 98 flights have departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for the Holy Land.

“The 50 KLIA-Madinah flights have all departed and the last flight arrived in Madinah on June 4,“ he told a press conference on the progress of the Haj operation here.

He said feeder flights from three stations namely Alor Setar, Kedah; Kota Bharu, Kelantan and Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu bringing pilgrims to KLIA have also completed.

Meanwhile, Syed Saleh said 31 pilgrims have been warded at the Tabung Haji (TH) treatment centre and five others are at Saudi Arabian hospitals due to lung or skin infection, muscle and joint pains, but all are in stable condition.

He said the Malaysian medical team will visit those warded at the Saudi health facilities from time to time to get an update of their condition, share information on the patient’s medical history and if they need to see a local doctor.

“The pilgrims have been reminded to take care of their health and avoid being exposed to the hot weather which has now reached 42 to 46 degrees Celsius,” he said adding that they have also been advised to wear a face mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illness especially with the increasing number of pilgrims arriving from all over the world.

“Pilgrims have been urged to seek immediate treatment at the clinics provided by TH and not to fear that they would be warded, as arrangements would be made to ensure that they perform the wukuf,” he said.-Bernama