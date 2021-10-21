Over RM1 bln to improve communications infrastructure in K’tan — Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to increase the total investments to be spent on improving telecommunications infrastructure in Kelantan to more than RM1 billion from an initial RM700 million, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said.

In a Twitter post yesterday, he said various new initiatives have been added through the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) in the state.

“The Jendela plan has been added with new initiatives through the construction of new towers, free broadband services to the Orang Asli community using satellite technology and also the installation of high-speed fibre optics in several premises,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation to Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob who had received a delegation from the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The government had previously announced an allocation of RM700 million through Jendela to enhance telecommunication infrastructure facilities in Kelantan for better Internet access and network. — Bernama