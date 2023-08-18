Over RM1m worth of compound for smoking offences issued last month

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a total of 5,199 compounds worth RM1,253,150 last month for smoking offences under the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations (PPKHT) 2004, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

In a statement regarding the Ministry's Enforcement Achievement and Legislation Under the Public Health Bill for July this year, he said a total of 9,837 notices for offence had also been issued to 21,429 premises inspected during the enforcement of the smoking ban.

Through the enforcement of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act (APSPP) 1975 for the prevention and control of dengue fever, he said a total of 2,644 compounds worth RM1,322,000 had been issued with an average of RM500 for each compound.

“A total of 249 cases have been registered for court action and at the same time 36 cases have been convicted in court with a total fine of RM171,000,“ he said.

He added that a total of 6,832 food premises had been inspected and 226 or 3.31 per cent of the premises had been ordered to close under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“The temporary closure of food premises enforced by the Ministry of Health is a measure to ensure the cleanliness of the premises as well as the food served,“ he said. -Bernama