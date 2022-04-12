Over RM2 bln needed to solve flood problems along Sungai Golok: Tuan Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: An estimated allocation of RM2.156 billion is needed to solve the entire flood problem along Sungai Golok in Kelantan, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) Phase One project was underway and had achieved physical progress of up to 50 per cent.

“It is expected to be completed on Aug 13, 2024,“ he posted on his Facebook account today.

According to Tuan Ibrahim, the project will be implemented in two phases continuously, from the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP) to 13MP.

Phase one of the project involves the downstream of the Sungai Golok basin in the Tumpat district and partly in the Pasir Mas district, with a total allocation of RM656 million.

The project aims to resolve the problem of flash floods and major floods in the area in the future. — Bernama