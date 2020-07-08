Over RM2 million in narcotics seized from 3 drug dealers

KUALA LUMPUR: A suspected drug dealer led police to the arrest two other dealers, resulting in over RM2 million worth of narcotics being seized from them.

In the busts, more than RM1 million in asset forfeitures were also made by the Sentul police.

On Friday, a police team nabbed a 28-year-old man in the city before recovering about 500g of methamphetamine in his car at 12pm.

The suspect then led police to a condominium in Jalan Metro Perdana, Kepong where another 300g of drugs were found.

A second suspect, who supplied the drugs, was held at another condominium in Taman United here.

Police found almost 31kg of methamphetamine, 3kg of heroin and 50,000 eramin-5 pills in the 35-year-old man’s possession.

The suspect was a “storekeeper”, who managed the drug supply for his boss.

He was taken in for investigations and it took three days of interrogation before he exposed the whereabouts of his boss.

On Monday, police laid an ambush at a condominium in Jalan Kuchai Lama for the main suspect.

When police arrived, a 28-year-old-man was spotted carrying a large bag and taking the elevator at the building.

He was promptly nabbed and on checking the bag, police found over RM625,000 and jewellery worth RM284,000.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said today the three men had been actively distributing drugs in the Klang Valley for about three months.

The suspects are under remand and police are on the lookout for several of their accomplices who are at large.