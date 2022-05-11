Over RM390,000 worth of drugs seized, concealed in instant noodle packets

KUALA LUMPUR: A syndicate’s tactic of concealing drugs, worth RM392,370, in instant noodle packets, was busted when police inspected a premises at the Sime UEP Industrial Park, Subang Jaya, on Thursday,

Police then seized six boxes of 286 instant noodle packets containing drugs weighing 7,134 grammes, believed to be ketamine, on the floor at the back of the premises.

Subang Jaya district police chief, ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said its Narcotics Crime Investigation Division inspected the premises at 3 pm.

According to him, the syndicate’s modus operandi was to imitate the instant noodle packets in the market and put drugs inside before sending them abroad via a courier company.

He said the investigation found that the syndicate had been active in drug trafficking since the beginning of last month.

“So far, no arrests have been made as this syndicate used false information to deal with the courier company, thus making it difficult for the authorities to detect it. Police are also trying to identify the syndicate members who are believed to be still in the country,“ he added.

Wan Azlan said that any information on narcotics crime could be channelled to the Subang Jaya District Police Control Centre at 03-78627100 or any nearby police station. - Bernama