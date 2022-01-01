Over RM4.5 mln spent to assist flood victims - Idris

BENTONG: Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) have spent over RM4.5 million to channel various assistance to flood victims in the affected states, said its minister Idris Ahmad.

Apart from food aid, they also distributed basic necessities such as blankets, hygiene and prayer kits, electrical items and cash to those affected.

He said the assistance programme started two weeks ago involving several religious agencies such as the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM), the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) and the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM).

“As soon as the floods started, we formed a special committee to manage and coordinate assistance, especially in severely affected states like Selangor and Pahang.

“After this, maybe we will go to Terengganu and Kelantan and hopefully our small contribution can ease their burden,” he told Bernama after presenting cash donations and basic necessities to flood victims at the Kampung Lengkong surau here today.

For today’s programme, some RM136,000 had been allocated to help the residents of Karak and Bentong whose property was damaged during the floods.

Meanwhile, a resident of Kampung Lengkong, Nabsiah Mat Tah, 62, said she wanted to use the money to repair the wiring system of her house.

“To repair the electrical wiring system will cost us a lot of money, so this assistance can definitely ease our financial burden as we are left with only the clothes on our back. We need to repair and purchase a lot of things especially electrical goods,” said Nabsiah who has been living in the village for the past five years.

For Aziz Rizal, 66, he was glad to receive various items such as the prayer kit and blankets which were really needed after his house was submerged up to the roof level.

“We are thankful to have received all kinds of donations, the food given is enough... it’s sad because, during the flood, I only had time to take a set of clothing and the other items in the house are all gone. However, I’m relieved now that many people have come to help,” he said. - Bernama