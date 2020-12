KUALA LUMPUR: Some 565 Community Based Rehabilitation Centres (PDK) received allocations totalling RM85.6 million this year, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff.

Detailing the matter, Siti Zailah said the total allocation benefited 19,304 trainees and 3,372 PDK supervisors throughout the country.

”The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) through the Social Welfare Department (JKM) channeled the financial assistance to the 565 PDK even through they were not operating throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“This is because the government is aware of the financial needs of PDK to cover operation costs like premises rental, payment of utility bills and consolation payments to staff and trainees,” she told the Dewan Negara today.

She was replying to a question from Senator Ras Adiba Radzi on efforts by KPWKM to support non-governmental organisations or centres that provide support services and early intervention for children with disabilities impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PDK initiative is a government strategy to develop the local community for rehabiltating, training, education, levelling opportunities and social integration of the people with disabilities (OKU) group.

To appreciate the commitment of PDK staffers, Siti Zailah said through Budget 2021, the government had agreed to raise the rate of monthly consolation payments for PDK staff from RM800 to RM1,200 while for supervisors from RM1,200 to RM1,500.

“This raise benefits 3,372 PDK staff and supervisors, thus further empowering PDK,” she said.

Siti Zailah also informed that under the PRIHATIN Economic Stimulus Package that is aimed at tackling the impact of Covid-19, food assistance and healthcare matters were also handed over to 65 One-stop Entrepreneur Centres for OKU (PSK OKU) involving an allocation of RM1.94 million.

She said the government’s concern for this group who were also affected by the pandemic benefited 3,758 PSK OKU folks.

To a supplementary question from Ras Adiba on allocations and the government’s plans to ensure continuity of early intervention centres during and after the MCO, she said her ministry never ignored the aspect of the welfare of the OKU group each time the national budget is tabled.

As an example, she said through Budget 2021, RM84.4 million is allocated to make PDK rehabilitation programmes a success. — Bernama