Over three million vehicles expected in Penang during Aidilfitri period

GEORGE TOWN: More than three million vehicles are expected to flood Penang over an eight-day period beginning tomorrow in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, according to police.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said police would be conducting the Op Selamat 20 during this period and advised motorists to exercise extra caution on the road.

“Our statistics show that the number of vehicles entering and leaving Penang hit 2.2 million in the past one week.

‘’Therefore, we expect the traffic volume in Penang to exceed three million during Op Selamat this Aidilfitri,” he told a press conference here today.

He said 292 officers and men from the state traffic police department would be conducting the road safety campaign until April 27 to ensure orderly traffic flow and reduce accident rates.

Mohd Shuhaily said police would also be collaborating with other enforcement agencies on crime prevention efforts, especially to keep an eye on houses whose occupants have gone out of town.

He also said police had identified accident-prone areas on major roads in the state.

“The seven accident hotspots are located along Jalan Teluk Air Tawar-Jalan Bagan Luar, Jalan Perusahaan Perai-Jalan Kulim, Jalan Besar Simpang Empat (KM12-KM32), Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway- Jalan Ayer Itam, Jalan Ayer Itam-Paya Terubong, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah and Jalan Tun Dr Awang,‘’ he added.

Police have identified six common offences which contributed to accidents.

‘’The most common offences are speeding, disobeying traffic light signals, queue cutting, overtaking on double lines, driving on the emergency lane, and using telephone while driving,“ he said.

In BUKIT KAYU HITAM, Kedah police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said Kedah was expected to receive almost two million vehicles during the Aidilfitri period, including travellers passing through the state to go to Perlis and the East Coast.

“For the Op Selamat this time, we will be focusing on 13 blackspots - two each in Kuala Muda, Baling and Kulim/Bandar Baharu districts and seven in Sik district.

“A total of 220 traffic police officers and men will be deployed for traffic control throughout Kedah, and they will be assisted by 89 other police personnel,” he told reporters after handing over Aidilfitri contributions today.

Wan Hassan advised road users to always abide by traffic regulations and avoid driving above the speed limits.

He said drones would be used to assist in traffic control if necessary. - Bernama