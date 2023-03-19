Overloaded vehicles main culprit damaging Pasir Gudang Highway

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The high volume of overloaded heavy vehicles has been identified as one of the main factors causing damage to Pasir Gudang Highway in Johor Bahru.

Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the 38-km highway was actually built to accommodate only 30-tonne lorries.

However, he has received reports of cargo trucks carrying loads weighing more than 60 tonnes frequently using the Pasir Gudang Highway which is the main route to the industrial area and port.

“Road repairs is not the only solution to frequent damage on the Pasir Gudang Expressway.

“I have personally met with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), where lorries with a load of more than 60 tonnes have been identified as frequently using the highway,” he said outside the Johor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar here today. - Bernama