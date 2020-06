IPOH: A shop here has been issued with a RM2,000 compound for selling N95 face masks at RM14 per unit, way above the maximum price of RM6 set by the government.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Perak branch’s chief enforcement officer V. Ravichandran said he had received complaints on the matter yesterday before a team of four officers inspected the premises located in Sibilin at about noon.

“The investigation found that the premises sold N95 face masks for RM14 per unit compared to the maximum price of RM6,” he said in a statement here last night.

The premises was issued with a RM2,000 compound as the operator had violated Section 11 the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He said, thus far, KPDNHEP Perak had received 703 complaints and inspected 31,344 business premises.

Stern action had been taken against 429 cases, with a total collection of compounds at RM108,150 and fines at RM45,000, he said. — Bernama