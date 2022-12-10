Overturned lorry causes traffic jam on NSE expressway near Menora Tunnel

IPOH: A timber-laden lorry overturned at Km 265 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near here today, causing traffic congestion that stretched as far as 4.2 kilometres.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) in a tweet, said all lanes at the stretch were blocked and that motorists heading south were being diverted to the Kuala Kangsar exit.

“All lanes were blocked and the traffic is still congested before the entrance to the Menora Tunnel heading Ipoh,” it said, adding that the clean-up work is underway at the scene.

Highway users also shared several pictures and videos showing the overturned lorry with timbers scattered on the road blocking the way on the expressway. - Bernama