Overwhelming response at MAHB Labuan blood donation drive

LABUAN: Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has once again demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) with its annual blood donation drive.

Labuan MAHB manager Amat Madin said the event, organised in collaboration with Labuan Hospital’s blood bank unit, saw an impressive turnout, resulting in the collection of over 50 pints of life-saving blood.

“The blood donation drive today at our Labuan Airport premise drew a diverse crowd of enthusiastic donors from MAHB’s employees, government servants from Labuan Islamic Religious Department (JAWI), Veterinary Services Department and the local community.

“MAB’s longstanding commitment to give back to the society through initiatives like this has made it an integral part of their corporate culture,” he told Bernama today.

“We are thrilled to witness such an outpouring sense of generosity from our employees, government servants and the public.

“Our annual blood donation drive is a vital part of our CSR initiatives...it reflects our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve and helping save lives.

“The overwhelming response from our employees and the public underscores the spirit of unity and compassion that defines MAHB,“ he said.

Labuan Hospital director Dr Adnan Musa Balidran said the partnership with MAHB has consistently helped the hospital to bridge the gap between blood supply and demand.

Several donors shared their experiences and motivations for participating in this altruistic act.

“I feel proud to be part of the drive...donating blood is a simple yet impactful way to save lives, and I am glad to contribute,“ said a donor, Munirah Ahmad, 45.

Another donor, Rahman Abas said the blood donation drive was a great opportunity to give back to society. -Bernama