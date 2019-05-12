Owners advised to desludge septic tanks once every two years

KUALA LANGAT: Individual septic tank owners have been advised to desludge their septic tanks once in every two years in a bid to preserve the environment, especially water sources.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar (pix) said there were about 1.3 million of such tanks nationwide used by about seven million people.

“According to Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK), only about 10% of the tanks were desludged every year,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Indah Water Apps’ and ‘Sedut dan Menang’ campaign yesterday.

Also present was IWK chief executive officer Faizal Othman.

Xavier said if the solids that settle at the bottom of the tanks were not cleaned on a scheduled basis, sewage water would flow out and pollute the drains and rivers.

Xavier said IWK aimed to get 30% of individual septic tanks to be desludged annually.

“The charge for desludging a tank is between RM144 and RM180,“ he said. — Bernama