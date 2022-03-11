Owners, patrons of 2 nightspots fined RM70,000 for flouting SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: Sixty-eight patrons and two premises owners were slapped with compounds totalling RM70,000 following raids conducted at two entertainment outlets in the city centre last night.

Kuala Lumpur Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief Datuk Azman Ayob said all of them were issued with a compound notice of RM1,000 each for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said the entertainment outlets were found to have violated Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act as activities in pubs and nightclubs are still prohibited.

Since Jan 1, the department has issued 521 compounds worth RM521,000 to owners of entertainment outlets in the city centre and their patrons for failing to adhere to the SOP, he said in a statement today.

Azman said such operations will be intensified from time to time to assist the government in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. — Bernama