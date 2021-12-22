Authorities slammed for poor flood relief response

PETALING JAYA: In the aftermath of the recent floods that took lives and destroyed property, netizens are venting anger at the authorities over poor response to cries for help.

Trending on Twitter yesterday was a video of a group of people struggling to lower a senior citizen in a wheelchair down from the roof of a porch, a poignant tale of how ordinary people have had to step in where the authorities have failed.

It also showed that Malaysians, irrespective of race or creed, will step up to help one another in times of crisis.

Social media has been awash with criticism and complaints about the failure of the various agencies to respond promptly to the pleas of those who were caught in the floods across nine states.

For some, including the elderly and young children who have been sitting on the roof of their homes since Saturday, rescuers only arrived yesterday to take them to safety. Most had spent two to three nights without sleep, and the entire duration without food or water.

Twitter user @NatashaNanelle claimed that a woman was told by a Fire and Rescue Department staff that “our shift is over, we will come back tomorrow”.

Arshad Mahmud (@arshadiswriting) tweeted that the Meteorological Department issued a warning about potential flooding months ago, and there were requests for the authorities to fix the water pumps in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, but those requests were ignored.

“Why was the warning ignored?”

Some flood victims commented that if they had waited for the authorities to send help, they would have died of starvation.

Many also questioned the slow response of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), and its reluctance to seek help from the Armed Forces.

Nadma was set up after the 2014-2015 floods that swept across the east coast states of the peninsula, forcing thousands out of their homes. The floods also left 21 dead.

The military, on its own initiative, deployed more than 300 troops to help in the evacuation of those affected in the recent disaster.

Other agencies that mobilised resources and deployed assets and personnel to assist flood victims were the Fire and Rescue Department and police.

Apart from these agencies, many non-governmental organisations and individuals also joined rescue operations or efforts to distribute food and water to those stranded.

A number of them have been using their own boats and four-wheel-drive vehicles to ferry victims to relief centres.

These unsung heroes have probably saved many lives that may have otherwise been lost.