Unscheduled holidays will do more damage, stakeholders say

PETALING JAYA: There is euphoria in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Apart from the fact that the city boys have won the Malaysia Cup for the first time in 32 years, the government has declared today a public holiday to mark the triumph.

But on the darker side, stakeholders say, the unplanned holiday will do more damage to a nation that is still struggling to recover from a major health and economic crisis.

“It is socially irresponsible and economically disruptive,” they told theSun.

A back-of-the-envelop assessment by Bangi MP Dr Ong Kian Ming shows that the impromptu shutdown could cost the country as much as RM400 million in lost output.

Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute, said that apart from the disruption to the economy, it puts Malaysia in a bad light.

“It has caught everyone off guard, reflecting a weakness in our system. I believe there should be a clear federal policy to ensure that an unscheduled public holiday only be allowed based on proper criteria,” he said.

He said such holidays should be discouraged given that it is a waste of public funds and gives the impression that Malaysia is a careless and overly “happy-go-lucky” nation.

“It makes us look like we do not care about growth or what happens to the rakyat when their plans are thrown in disarray,” he added.

Ong pointed out that 90 per cent of Kuala Lumpur’s RM216 billion gross domestic product (GDP) output comes from the services sector.

“It is the centre of the country’s financial services sector and the operational headquarters of many accounting and tax consultant firms as well as many multinationals,” he said.

He noted that face-to-face meetings will have to be cancelled, bookings for training sessions and conferences postponed and foot traffic in the city’s malls will decrease.

“Additionally, dealings with government offices in Putrajaya will have to be postponed, resulting in lost time and productivity,” he added.

Ong said given that schools are also closed, parents who live in Kuala Lumpur but work in Selangor would have to arrange for appropriate childcare for their children at the 11th hour.

He noted that court proceedings would also have to be postponed, creating a cascading effect of more postponements and delays.

Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur accounts for the lion’s share of the country’s economic activities.

“The unscheduled public holiday will force businesses to postpone appointments, playing havoc to their schedules,” he said.

Former secretary-general of the Treasury, Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Kassim, said Malaysia is already noted for having among the highest number of public holidays in a year.

“I remember the various chambers of commerce expressing their frustrations over this. As far as they are concerned, too many public holidays are costly for businesses,” he told theSun.

He warned that Malaysia would be pricing itself out of the competition for foreign investments “if we go too far”.

He expressed hope that the government would refrain from declaring unscheduled holidays at the last minute given that it is also costly for businesses that will have to remain open anyway to meet orders from local and foreign customers for their products.

“That would mean that the workers will have to be paid more for having to work on a public holiday,” he said.

“For the sake of the country, the government should stop declaring such unscheduled holidays.”

As of 2020, there are 14 federal public holidays that are observed across the country, including two days each for the Hari Raya Puasa and Chinese New Year celebrations.

Apart from that, each state has four to six additional days to mark significant dates in their calendars, such as the rulers’ or governors’ birthdays, adding up to a total of 18 days for each state.

In contrast, Singapore has 11 public holidays.

On the other hand, Thailand has 25 national holidays.