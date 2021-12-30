When power intoxication brings out the beast

PETALING JAYA: It has been said that to test a man’s character, give him power. Wielded appropriately, it can influence others in a positive way but in the wrong hands, as seen recently, it manifests in dictatorial and bullying behaviour.

Two cases of what many would regard as abuse of power come to mind.

In the first case, Morib state assemblyman Hasnul Baharuddin’s wife recently lodged a police report alleging that he had physically abused her.

In another case, Kota Baru Bersatu Youth division member Noor Azhar Muhammad was caught on CCTV in August assaulting a security guard after he was barred from using the swimming pool at a condominium complex.

The guard later succumbed to the injuries inflicted on him during the attack.

According to All Women’s Action Society (Awam), both cases are instances of power abuse.

YPolitics.MY co-founder Kyle Choong said it was the political factor that led to the assumption of power abuse, adding that the perpetrators should face the consequences.

Awam told theSun that a study conducted by University of California professor of psychology Dacher Keltner found that power could lead to loss of empathy.

“They no longer feel compelled to take into consideration the needs of others while they move on to secure their position. This lack of empathy makes them more likely to be impulsive and thereby engage in risky behaviour,” Awam said.

It added that qualities such as a sense of fairness also fade as the person with power increasingly feels entitled to “more of the sweets”.

“This explains the increased likelihood of them engaging in rude, selfish or unethical behaviour.”

Awam said the sense of entitlement could be consolidated by the person’s assumption of his invulnerability.

“We seriously hope the people in power in our country, who are the politicians, are not allowed to get away with such behaviour. Nobody is above the law. In both cases, action must be taken against the perpetrators.”

It said if such behaviour became the norm on a national level, the people could become disillusioned with the government and withdraw their support, curtailing its ability to operate effectively.

It added that abusive leadership also leads to the perpetuation of values that support abuse, thus creating a culture that silences victims and emboldens perpetrators.

While pointing out that cases of power abuse are often linked to politicians, Choong said the people should also let the facts speak for themselves.

“In those two cases, there is nothing to show that there was abuse of power.”

Given such conditions, he said it is essential to ensure transparency.

“Let us stay clear of misconceptions and focus on the core issue,” he said, adding that those who abuse their powers should not be allowed to hold such positions.

“If they have no basic respect for another human being, what will happen if they are put in positions of power? It will lead to more abuse, creating a toxic environment and that will not be healthy for our country.”

Choong said the issue of power abuse, whether at work or home, has often been understated.

“This is where I believe the government should have an awareness campaign to bring more attention to the issue.”

He proposed a review of legislation governing the behaviour of members of Parliament and state assemblies who have been accused of criminal offences or charged in court.

“We need to be clear about the types of behaviour that will disqualify an elected official. The legislation should be amended to ensure that elected officials facing criminal charges no longer hold office,” he added.