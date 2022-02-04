Johor polls could indicate direction of new young voters

PETALING JAYA: How the next general election pans out may depend on what happens at the coming Johor polls, political analysts say.

They said this may be especially so if young voters come out in force to cast their ballots, adding that parents may have a say in how they vote.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said with the new voters, the question is whether they will come out to vote and if the political parties would be able to woo them.

“As most of the Undi18 voters still rely on their parents to support them, they could be swayed to follow their parents’ voting pattern,” he said.

“There may be 20% to 30% more new voters in each constituency but can they be convinced to go out and vote?”

Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Azmi Hassan believes Johor will be the yardstick by which the new generation of voters can be assessed, while pointing out that each constituency could see an increase of 5,000 to 10,000 new voters.

“If we look at Malacca, 35% did not vote and most of them were below 40.”

Awang Azman said voters over 28 were mostly supporting their parents and may have a different view and may be able to convince their parents to vote their way.

He said it must be remembered that Johor is the birthplace of Umno and it has a very strong presence and support in the state.

He added that Pakatan Harapan (PH) would have its work cut out for it to convince the new group of voters to support them.

He also said PH could get them to support the coalition by convincing their parents, adding that PH must remember to play on local issues that concern the people of Johor.

“The idea of using national issues or the court cluster will not work, as was seen in Malacca.”

Awang Azman said for PH to win Johor, it cannot repeat the mistakes made in Malacca and they need to show a united front.

In the coming Johor election, some 2.57 million voters will be eligible to cast ballots.

Of that number, there will be 750,000 new voters, including Undi18 voters following their automatic registration.

Azmi said with the toxic political situation right now, there is no incentive for the younger generation to go out and vote.

He said they may be very vocal on social media, but they would have to sacrifice their time and money to go to the voting centres.

“If they go out to vote, who will gain from this new kind of voters, who are mainly younger voters?

“If we look at the Singapore elections last year, the Opposition won 10 seats, which was unprecedented in Singapore. This was because of the young voters who were below 25.”

He said these new voters dared to make an anti-establishment decision that would never be made by older voters.

Azmi said going by what happened in Singapore and the general view that younger voters were anti-establishment, the question in Johor is: Who is the establishment?

He noted that while the mentri besar is from Johor, the coalition compromises Barisan Nasional, Bersatu and PAS.

He added that it was not certain that young voters would not support BN, as the establishment or incumbent is not clearly defined.

He pointed out the Opposition was in disarray, to the extent that its decision makers cannot even agree on the logo to be used in Johor.

Azmi said the state polls will be the first time such a huge number of new voters are featured in an election.

“Even if 70% of them come out to vote, the political parties will have to take stock of what happens in Johor.”