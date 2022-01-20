‘My mom helped woman deliver baby in vehicle’

PETALING JAYA: “Help us, my wife is delivering our baby in the car!” These words from a distressed Malay man set in motion a chain of events that showed Malaysians are one family at heart.

Viswa Group consultant Naroshinii Annaselam recounted that while she and her mother and siblings were on their way to the Batu Caves temple for Thaipusam prayers, the man’s cries for help caught their attention.

“As we made our way to the temple on foot from a nearby river, I noticed a vehicle stopping in a hurry in the middle of a junction,” she told theSun.

However, something about the pick-up truck “seemed off” as they passed it.

“I saw that the driver was wailing in distress. It took me by surprise and I rushed towards him. Upon reaching the vehicle, I asked him if everything was alright and he said: ‘My wife is going into labour! We need help!’”

Naroshinii peeked into the vehicle and saw a semi-conscious woman in the passenger seat.

“She looked almost knocked out and I noticed that the baby had half its body sticking out. I was shocked. The only emergency lifesaving procedure I knew was CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). I knew nothing about how to deliver a baby,” she said.

Fortunately, the shock did not stop her from getting others to help. She pulled herself together, gathered her thoughts and ran to her mother.

“My mother only had three years of nursing experience before she got married, but I have always regarded her as my nurse, doctor and medical specialist.”

Naroshinii’s mother rushed over to the woman in the car, who was losing strength to push her baby out.

“My mother immediately held (the part of the baby that was exposed) and told me to get some clean cloth and a pair of scissors,” she said.

“I yelled to the crowd (for the items) but they had moved farther away and (did not hear me).”

Naroshinii then immediately removed the kurti she was wearing and handed it to her mother.

“I could tell that my mother was having a silent fit seeing me clad only in a sports bra and some leggings while standing on holy land. Some might have even considered it blasphemous, but desperate times call for desperate measures,” she said.

“Grabbing my kurti, my mother continued attending to the woman. A crowd was now gathering around us. I took the opportunity to ask for a few women to help cover the car windows with whatever cloth they had while my mother tended to the delivery.”

Naroshinii’s mother then gently eased the baby out.

“The baby let out a loud cry and after all the ruckus and panic, it was the happiest and most fulfilling cry I had ever heard. It brought me to tears.”