Another side to danger of floodwaters

PETALING JAYA: Be prepared for a wave of new infections. Only this time, it will not be Covid-19. According to health experts, floods usually bring a host of bacteria and parasites that cause various diseases and infestations.

They advise volunteers to take necessary measures to protect themselves before going into flooded areas to offer help.

Universiti Malaya Institute of Biological Research virologist Dr Muhamad Afiq Aziz said there is a significantly increased risk of being infected with hepatitis A and typhoid during floods.

“The infection is caused by bacteria present in the faeces and urine of animals and humans in floodwaters,” he said, adding that among symptoms of water-borne disease infection are fatigue, diarrhoea, dehydration, loss of appetite, vomiting and abdominal cramps.

Public health expert Dr Kamal Amzan said during floods, the incidence of water-borne diseases such as cholera, mould and parasite infestations, skin diseases and the more severe leptospirosis, increases considerably.

Contrary to popular belief, rodents are not the only contributor to the spread of leptospirosis.

“People usually refer to the infection as ‘kencing tikus’ or rats’ urine, but that is by no means an indication that the infection is spread solely by rodents,” said Kamal, who is Gleneagles Medini Hospital chief executive officer.

“Undoubtedly, rodents are the source of the infection. The fact is that leptospirosis is spread through the body fluids of infected animals, regardless of whether they are farm animals or wild animals,” he told theSun.

Kamal advised caution among those living in the proximity of a farm, as it is impossible to know what has been washed in by floodwaters.

“We should also not forget that worms can be carried by water as well and roundworms can actually penetrate the skin between the toes,” he said.

To avoid being infected, volunteers are advised to wear high rubber boots and goggles.

“This is especially essential for those who have eczema on their hands and feet,” he said.

Kamal explained that the goggles are necessary because the leptospirosis bacteria enters the body through the mucosa.

“This is the lining that protects our body from the outside world and it is also present in the eyes, mouth and nose.”

It also enters the body through breaks in the skin such as cuts and sores from skin diseases.

He said the symptoms of a leptospirosis infection would not be immediately obvious.

“It could take a week or two after initial contact for the symptoms to show,” he said, adding that an infected person may experience only mild symptoms such as headaches or muscle pains, or more severe symptoms such as bleeding in the lungs or meningitis.

Kamal said anyone diagnosed with milder forms of water-borne diseases could find relief by staying hydrated and, if necessary, taking a course of antibiotics.

However, the treatment for leptospirosis differs according to the severity of the infection.

“Those who have mild symptoms may need only daycare but there is also the potential of developing more severe symptoms such as kidney failure. This would require extensive treatment, including a kidney transplant and the patient could take several weeks to recover.”

Muhamad Afiq and Kamal also advised those caught in the floods and volunteers to be mindful of cleanliness and hygiene, especially when consuming food on site.

Kamal said those who volunteer for rescue work should go prepared with safety equipment to avoid adding to the burden on the healthcare system.

“Those who wish to help can also consider providing those affected with safety equipment to keep them safe,” he said, while expressing confidence that the public healthcare system has the capability to accommodate water-borne disease cases.