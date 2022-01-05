Proper social media behaviour a slippery slope

PETALING JAYA: Social media is both a boon and bane. It is an excellent medium for communication, but also the most destructive.

Many an individual or organisation has been affected by messages passed along without verification.

Media expert Adlene Aris believes many people engage in irresponsible and unethical social media practices because they assume they can hide behind the veil of anonymity.

Information, be it libellous, salacious or simply untrue, races through cyberspace and reaches millions in a flash. If left unchecked, it could cause a lot of damage to a person or company’s reputation.

Adlene said this makes it all the more essential that users abide by ethical standards when using social media.

Recently, Bank Muamalat Malaysia was forced to issue a denial over a viral post alleging that it refused to accept a cheque from a customer because it was “not halal”.

Its head of banking operations Muhamad Radzuan Rahman explained that the cheque was rejected because the name of the payee was not the same as the one registered in its database.

He stressed that “there is no such thing as a halal or non-halal cheque”.

Adlene pointed out that there are laws in place that require ethical behaviour on social media.

“Failure to observe such ethics can cause harm to someone’s reputation or that of the organisation the person represents,” she said, adding that certain parties have also been using religious sentiments to fuel anger among the people.

“Whenever there is an issue related to religion, many people are eager to add their two cents’ worth without getting a better understanding of the situation.”

Adlene said as a result, people who receive such content add their comments without getting a proper picture of the situation, and pass it on quickly.

“It is in our nature to not want to be left out on something that is trending.

“There also are instances when people create content to engage with other social media users (so that they can chalk up more ‘likes’ and followers) and in the process, blow things out of proportion,” she added.

Adlene advised internet users that if there are things that they would not say in person, they should consider not putting it online either.

“Remember that every screenshot, every recording, no matter if you have deleted it from your device, does not disappear from cyberspace,” she added.

Dr Tengku Aisha Tengku Azzman of the Department of Communication at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) said many people are emboldened by the anonymity offered by social media.

“Believing that their fake profile would protect them, some users spread fake news, troll, bully other users as well as engage in gossip and slander with no consideration for netiquette (internet etiquette).”

She stressed that the principles that apply to face-to-face communication should apply to online engagement as well.

“It is important to verify information before sharing it. One should be authentic, transparent and polite.”

Tengku Aisha said information overload is common on the internet, making it difficult to verify information.

“Some people are ‘trigger happy’. They just click and forward (content) without thinking.”

She said there have been studies that found false news spread much faster than authentic information on social media.

In the case of the halal cheque controversy, she said people are also eager to spread culturally-sensitive information.

IIUM professor Dr Shafizan Mohamed said life online should be governed by the same ethics and rules applicable offline.

“Use of social media is a collective activity. Today, there is no difference between the online and offline worlds.

“We just have to be mindful of what we post or comment on,” she added.