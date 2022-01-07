Double the blow for uninsured flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Hamid Abdullah estimated that it would cost him up to RM50,000 to repair his home in Kampung Padang Jawa, Shah Alam, and to replace items that he lost in the recent floods.

However, he does not have insurance coverage and he is not hopeful that he would get any help from the government.

He is one of thousands who are now looking at a huge repair bill, with no means to pay it, prompting a suggestion for steps to be taken to make it compulsory for homeowners to have insurance coverage.

Insurance providers have estimated that the damage caused by the floods could amount to at least RM20 billion.

But just like 43-year-old Hamid, many do not have insurance coverage to fall back on.

“I have enquired about insurance before but I cannot afford the RM130 monthly premium with the salary I earn as an office clerk. I make barely enough to meet my basic expenses,” he told theSun.

Financial planner Laila Johari said many do not realise the importance of having insurance coverage for their property, while others just cannot afford it.

She said there are several types of insurance options but the House Owner plan (to cover damage to the structure) and the Home Insurance plan (for items inside the property) are the most important ones.

There are also different plans for owners and tenants.

In the case of the recent floods, Laila said an insurance policy would have mitigated the losses for property owners and tenants, adding that the government could consider making it compulsory for homeowners to insure their property to protect themselves in the event of a catastrophe.

She proposed the government introduce a special scheme for the B40 group, such as one with the insurance premium covered by the Social Security Organisation.

The Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) agreed that compulsory insurance for homeowners and tenants could help to mitigate losses caused by unexpected events.

However, an MTA spokesman said an in-depth discussion between the government and stakeholders was essential to make insurance coverage more accessible to Malaysians.

“Most people opt for minimum coverage, for fire and theft, but not floods,” the spokesman said, adding that while there was still a lack of awareness, many do not have insurance because they cannot afford the premium.

“For them, it is a luxury, not a necessity.”

Economist Dr Barjoyai Bardai pointed out that Malaysia already has the infrastructure to make insurance available to all.

He said Employees Provident Fund (EPF) members could use part of their savings to offset insurance premiums for their property, adding that while it would not be easy for the government to ensure insurance protection for all 30 million Malaysians, it was not impossible.

He suggested EPF also look into offering endowment funds for insurance policies, given that they provide both investment returns and insurance coverage.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Association of Standard Users called for the introduction of standards in managing disasters.

Its secretary-general Saral James Maniam said these standards should serve as a guide when assessing risks, dissemination and communication of knowledge, monitoring and warning services, response capability as well as commitment of the authorities and community in the sustainability of an early warning system.

She said the country needed a robust and consistent policy or system that keeps policies in place no matter who helms the government.

“Standards are crucial because they do not change with a change of government. Instead, we can alter it to suit the nation’s needs based on our geography and other factors,” she added.