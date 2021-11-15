VTL with Singapore to help in tourism revival

PETALING JAYA: The door to international tourists will finally be reopened this month, and this bodes well for businesses from transport to hotels, retail to eateries.

If all involved – from businesses to the various authorities – play their part well, there is no reason why it cannot be sustained for the long term.

For everyone from economists to health experts, this is a welcome move.

As Universiti Malaya economist Dr Rajah Rasiah pointed out, it will usher in a revival of international tourism for Malaysia, a money spinner that was stopped in its tracks more than a year ago by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the people, it will also be a time for reunions. Family members who have not been able to visit will finally get to see their loved ones again.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong announced that a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between the island nation’s Changi Airport and the KL International Airport will be opened on Nov 29.

This will enable those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to freely travel between the two countries without the need to be quarantined.

Rajah told theSun that apart from people from Singapore, tourists from other parts of the world are also expected to travel to Malaysia in increasing numbers.

“After all, a significant number of people who want to visit Malaysia travel through Singapore anyway. This should help tourism to snowball in Malaysia,” he said.

Rajah said the demand for flights and land transport will rise, and so will hotel rooms. These are the sectors that have been crippled by the pandemic.

However, he pointed out, reopening borders is just the first step. The various government agencies involved in tourism promotion must start working on wooing tourists.

“At the same time, businesses that will certainly enjoy a revival – such as buses and trains, airlines and hotels – must ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) while providing friendly and efficient support services at the same time,” he added.

He said law enforcement agencies such as the police should work together with tourism promotion organisations and agencies to offer a stimulating environment for the resumption of tourism.

Rajah said logistic service providers will also benefit from the VTL initiative given that it will also ease the movement of goods between the two countries.

He noted that Malaysia and Singapore may not see eye-to-eye on some issues, leading to rhetoric and periods of tension, but both countries are culturally closest to one another.

“It is in the interest of both countries to continue their friendly relationship,” he added.

Furthermore, he pointed out, they have a robust trade between them. Malaysia also has the potential to raise the export of renewable energy to Singapore.

He noted that many companies that are turning away from fossil fuels, such as Amazon, have already set up base in Singapore. “Singapore itself is already considering moving to green energy,” he added.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Koh Kar Chai expects both countries to require travellers to have a vaccine passport “at the very least” to avoid quarantine.

“It will be ideal if it is coupled with the need to have a rapid test for antigen done at the border,” he told theSun.

Koh said that with proper surveillance, vaccination and compulsory rapid test at the border, the Covid-19 situation in both countries should remain manageable.

However, he said, the risk of getting infected and eventually infecting others will never be completely eradicated, and travellers should be made aware of this.

“Since these risks will always exist when travelling, the need to be fully vaccinated as well as strict observance of the prescribed SOP is a definite,” he added.