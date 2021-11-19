Safety concerns over old fighter jets

PETALING JAYA: Just like purchasing a car, getting a new military aircraft is always better than opting for a secondhand one.

According to an aviation expert, air-worthiness could deteriorate with age, making it risky to fly an old plane.

It must therefore be made a priority to acquire new ones, said aircraft accident investigator Capt Mohd Kamil Abu Bakar.

He noted that an aircraft accident, whether commercial or military, is usually caused by one or more of four factors, namely the condition of the aircraft, weather, procedures and the pilot.

“(Records show that) most crashes are the result of mechanical or component failure and in the case of helicopters, bad weather,” said Mohd Kamil, who is former director of flight operations at Malaysia Airlines.

He was commenting on the crash of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Hawk 108 fighter jet at the Butterworth air base on Tuesday, killing one airman and injuring another.

Malaysia has a poor record when it comes to its military aircraft. The latest incident is the ninth crash involving a Hawk aircraft since 1996.

Apart from the Hawk, there have been crashes involving other types of military aircraft, such as the Skyhawk and the Tebuan.

Mohd Kamil said many military aircraft had been downed despite the fact that the country has never engaged in war since the communist insurgency from the 1950s to the 1970s.

He added that all aircraft, whether military or commercial, have a “shelf life” of about 25 years.

“I believe we only purchased refurbished military aircraft. For instance, the Skyhawks were once used during the Korean War, which ended in 1953.”

He said if the engines had been overhauled, it could serve for an additional 10 to 15 years.

“Beyond that, wear and tear as well as failure of components and the internal parts are bound to happen.”

Mohd Kamil said serious thought should be given on the continued use of such old aircraft, given the possibility of engine or component failure that puts lives at risk.

However, aviation consultant Juswil Adriani Sjaiful Anwar believes that most aircraft can safely be given a second lease of life.

“Naturally, as planes age, their efficiency will deteriorate but a comprehensive overhaul can make it air-worthy again.”

He said technology evolves fast and to keep up, it is better for Malaysia to invest in high-tech aircraft.

“Having the latest innovation in aerospace advances would put us on par with other military forces in the region,” he added.

Juswil said from his experience travelling with previous prime ministers to negotiate the purchase of new fighter jets, he found that RMAF seldom settled for refurbished aircraft because it was not cost-effective.

“As we know, threats (from external forces) have increased quite a bit, with several incursions on our territory recorded. Getting good hardware, from aircraft to ground equipment such as radar, should be a priority.”

Juswil said although budget concerns may make acquiring new aircraft difficult, options such as leasing agreements are available from manufacturers.