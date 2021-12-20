Opposition camp in Sarawak lost due to disunity: Analysts

PETALING JAYA: The Opposition has only itself to blame for its dismal showing in the recent Sarawak state polls, political analysts said.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Prof Dr Jeniri Amir and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said the Opposition was totally divided and fought with one another.

Jeniri said there were too many multi-cornered fights that ended up splitting the opposition vote.

“If you were to take the votes the Opposition received in the multi-cornered fights, they could have easily beaten GPS in one-on-one fights.

“The Opposition needed to realise they were fighting a very strong and united GPS,” he told theSun.

Jeniri said of 18 major Chinese dominated urban seats, the Opposition won only six, with four going to Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and two to DAP.

He said even this was achieved with a much lower majority.

He added this was the best outing for GPS since the first election in 1969, as they won 76 seats this time.

He said Covid standard operating procedures also played a part in hurting the Opposition as it was unable to hold ceramah to put their points forward.

He added for DAP, ceramah is important because it helps them garner votes and this time around, the party had to depend on social media platforms.

He said the low voter turnout and failure of voters from the peninsula to return to cast their ballots also hurt the Opposition.

“The Opposition should have changed their slogan. Ubah was already tainted by the Sheraton Move and infighting among the Opposition when they were in power in Putrajaya for 22 months.

“They need to do a lot of soul searching to move forward or they will continue to lose support.”

Jeniri said the most important thing for the Opposition is to stop airing their disagreements openly and find a way to work together.

Azmi said if the Opposition failed to learn from its Malacca defeat, Sarawak is a wake up call for them.

He said the main reason for such a huge loss for the Opposition was the multi-cornered fights in many seats, giving GPS an easy ride.

“The time has also come for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to look at its top leadership, the voters seem to be rejecting the leadership.”

Azmi said PH not only needs new blood to lead it but also a fresh direction and strategy.

He said PH cannot go on taking one beating after another.

Azmi said another problem for PH was its inability to work with locally-based opposition parties, thus splitting the opposition votes.

He said PH wanted to form a strong opposition but parties such as PSB and Party Bumi Kenyalang were confident of forming the state government.

He said this saw them putting up candidates in nearly every seat.