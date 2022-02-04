Nadma urged to work with NGOs in relief operations

KUALA LUMPUR: Private aid groups had been able to get to floods victims when the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) was found wanting as disaster struck last December.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are suggesting that Nadma work with them in the event of natural disasters as the government looks at restructuring the national agency.

Social activist Yasmin Yusof believes smaller groups such as NGOs can activate their systems faster to help the victims.

“I am not sure why government agencies do not work with private aid groups and NGOs which do not have to contend with red tape and are generally a phone call away from those needing help,” she said.

“The recent floods showed that private aid groups reached the victims much faster and more efficiently than government agencies,” she said, adding that this proves that the government could have worked hand-in-hand with the private aid groups and handled the disaster much more successfully.

Government agencies have resources such as funds, boats and trucks, and the manpower and if they worked together with NGOs, they could have done a lot more and saved more people, she added.

She pointed out that we are lucky as Malaysia is not affected by volcanoes, typhoons and earthquakes.

“But we all can see the weather is changing day by day. And not for the better,” she said.

Yasmin, who co-leads Caremongers Ampang, said climate change is not solely to blame for the recent devastating floods.

“Indiscriminate development is a huge factor. There are no longer trees, shrubs and grass to hold back the water. Now it races down the mountains bringing along mud and huge destructive debris,” she said, adding that videos and photographs that show this cannot be dismissed.

Kembara Kitchen’s disaster aid activist William Cheah said all parties must look at how we respond, improve our methods which include communication, coordination, techniques and technology.

“It doesn’t mean using everything high-end and high value but more towards improving efficiency and effectiveness,” he said.

Cheah believes the disaster management during the recent floods could have been better handled in terms of response time, resource deployment, coordination among agencies and the public and types of relief.

“There hasn’t been much improvement in these areas compared with the last major floods in 2014/15 in the east coast,” he said.

He said another area of improvement needed is planning for flood rescue and relief in urban areas which agencies tend to overlook.

“The reasons given by the agencies and government that the flood that hit Selangor was ‘unexpected’ showed that the planning was more for traditional flood-prone areas and not geared towards unexpected occurrences.

“However, with urbanisation happening at such a quick pace, there must be contingency and response planning to expect the unexpected and have the capability to respond to such situations,” he said.

Asked if political differences between federal government and states controlled by Pakatan Harapan has worsened the situation, Cheah said the situation this time in Selangor is very similar to the situation of the flood that occurred in Penang in 2017.

According to Cheah, back then there were more or less the same concerns of political differences but he believes the issue is more fundamental in terms of how each responsible party prepares for disaster.

“Politics may cause delays in some ways but politicians must also realise that at the end of the day, everyone who suffers will be looking at all as being responsible,” he said.