Docs’ advice for expectant mums going into premature labour

PETALING JAYA: Giving birth to a baby can be a blessing and an intimate moment for parents.

However, if a mother is in labour and is far from any medical facility, it can be a stressful experience, especially if the baby is premature.

KPJ Tawakkal Specialist Hospital Kuala Lumpur consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Patricia Lim Su-Lyn advised expectant mothers to call a doctor or hospital when the time has come for her to deliver.

“The hospital will send an ambulance to her. Ideally, she will need help from a doctor, paramedic and a midwife.

“If she is unable to get help from any trained medical professional, then she has to ensure that she is in an area that is safe, clean and preferably on a flat surface,” she told theSun yesterday.

Lim said an alternative tool can be used to cut the umbilical cord if sterile scissors are not available.

“They can use a knife that has been sterilised with sanitiser or alcohol,” she said.

Independent medical expert Dr Hanafiah Bashirun said that if a baby is born prematurely, the risk is higher as their organs are still fragile.

A premature baby is one who is born before 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Hanafiah agreed with Lim that once a mother feels a regular contraction, she should go to a hospital.

“If a hospital is too far away, then (she should) call for help. The public can help to call for a doctor and if there is a clinic nearby, she can go there instead. Most importantly, do not panic,” he said.

Hanafiah said a flat, clean and safe surface is ideal for a mother in labour.

“If the mother is already experiencing contractions at home, it is best to call for an ambulance. This is to ensure the safe delivery of the baby,” he said.

A different tool such as a knife and a pair of scissors that is sterilised with either a lighter, alcohol swab or sanitiser can be used to cut the cord.

“Try to tie a knot two inches away from the baby’s belly and another knot a few inches after the first.

“You can then cut the cord in the middle but make sure you wear gloves or have your hands covered in a plastic sheet. This is to avoid the risk of infection to the baby.

“Then, wrap the baby and make sure it is crying. If it is not, tap lightly on its feet until it cries while the baby is lying on its back,” he added.

Lim and Hanafiah were responding to theSun’s enquiries on precautions that could be taken on childbirth which involves premature babies.

Yesterday, theSun reported that Hindu devotees celebrating Thaipusam at the Sri Subramaniam Temple at Batu Caves helped a woman to deliver her baby in a vehicle on Tuesday.