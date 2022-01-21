Call to honour those who helped woman give birth in vehicle

PETALING JAYA: A member of Parliament and a non-governmental organisation have proposed that related ministries present a token of appreciation to the family who helped with the delivery of a baby in a vehicle during Thaipusam.

The kind act also caught the attention of Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun, who said she is thankful that Malaysians are holding to the spirit of togetherness.

“This spirit of spreading love by helping one another without having any expectations has always been the Malaysian way of life,” she said yesterday, adding that she would very much like to meet those involved, particularly the couple and the family that helped them.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said the quick thinking of the woman and her daughter was a clear example of what “Kita Jaga Kita” is all about.

“I think what they did was truly amazing. It shows what Malaysians have seen so many times, the spirit of ‘Kita Jaga Kita’.

“I believe we actually have so many stories like this. Maybe some don’t go viral, but all of which remind us of what it means to be Malaysian.”

Fahmi was commenting on the birth of a baby on Tuesday outside the Sri Subramaniar Temple as Hindu devotees were on their way to perform Thaipusam prayers.

Individuals from various backgrounds had gathered to assist the Malay woman who was in labour, and the media reported that the touching moment displayed the true Malaysian spirit of unity.

“I strongly believe that the National Unity minister should consider submitting the names of those who were first on site for consideration for a federal medal, such as the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah or the Pingat Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah.

“This is so that such exemplary individuals can serve as a role model for others,” Fahmi said.

Meanwhile, Persatuan Promosi Harmoni Malaysia (Malaysian Association for the Promotion of Harmony) secretary Prematilaka K.D. Serisena said rewards would have been furthest from the minds of the people who helped to deliver the baby.

“They acted on pure human instincts to assist the couple. Race and religion did not hold them back. If we are to reward them, we should do so by highlighting their spontaneous action towards harmonious living,” he said.

Prematilaka, who is also vice-president of the Buddhist Maha Vihara Temple, said a letter of recognition for their action should also be considered.

“I am a great proponent of harmonious living, where people of all faiths come together with understanding, respect, honour and wisdom in this country of ours that is blessed, bountiful and beautiful,” he added.