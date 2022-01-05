Easing the pain of terminally-ill patients

CARING for the terminally ill is challenging but yet rewarding.

Dr Anthony Gilbert, who has been providing palliative care since 1998, can vouch for that. The ear, neck and throat (ENT) specialist has cared for 400 to 500 end-stage patients every year.

Preferring not to dwell on the emotional and psychological trauma that affect patients, he focuses on how he can help them with pain management, medical care and support.

“I hope our work has helped our patients and their caretakers to live the best of their lives,” Gilbert, the president of Pertubuhan Hospis Negri Sembilan told theSun.

“The reward is being able to get to serve these patients and their loved ones so they’re not left to fend for themselves.

“Our task is to alleviate patients’ pain and suffering. Through our work, the patients’ physical and emotional needs are met. That is the best outcome that we can hope for.”

As an ENT specialist, Gilbert’s task is rather delicate as the job entails treating patients’ critical nerves and blood vessels that connect the brain to the rest of the body, and those all go through the head and neck.

Equally important is his commitment to deliver medical care and equipment for patients at home setting.

“We had to tell them that whatever we do, it isn’t going to work if their time has come,” he said in recalling his early days as the ENT head in Hospital Seremban in the 1990s.

“They had to be told that treatment can’t proceed any further when cancer was too advanced. They would be in my ward. They would have tracheal tubes for breathing in the neck and feeding tubes through the nose.

“Whoever has to take care of them during this palliative phase has to accept that death is coming.”

Gilbert’s task was made more difficult when the hospital has neither the facility nor capacity to follow up with discharged patients.

“There was a lot of pain and suffering when they were at home and lacking information that they need,” he said.

It would cost patients in villages about RM100 to go to the hospital for emergency help, he said.

The doctor recalls driving his patients home and that got him thinking of a better way to deal with this.

“The patients are mostly from the B40 group, most don’t have transport and could be sole breadwinners.

“They had to take a taxi to go to the hospital. If they were able to get treatment free of charge at home it would reduce the burden on them.”

Gilbert decided that an NGO had to be set up to ensure all the needs of the patients are taken care of.

The hospice has five nurses and one doctor in a team that meets an average of 200 patients with the youngest being seven years old and the eldest in the mid-80s.

The hospice conducts 300 house visits a month and its monthly operating expenditure is RM35,000.

The house visits touched the patients and carers deeply. Citing the case of a patient with inoperable cancer, Gilbert said: “I could not operate further or give any more treatment as the cancer had spread to his lungs. He was semi-paralysed, had a wife and children.

“When I told them I’d go to their house, the family was elated. They asked if they needed to pay me. I said no as this was a form of special care, and we’d see to the patient’s needs until the end.

“They were surprised we could bring the necessary medical equipment and provided patients medical beds and oxygen tanks. Free medication too,” he said, summing up the true reward of his work.