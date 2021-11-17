Tough fight ahead for rebel trio

PETALING JAYA: Betrayal has a price, and for three men seeking a return to the Malacca state assembly, it may be too high.

They would have lost the confidence of their traditional supporters and without the right resources, it will be an uphill task to regain the seats they won in the previous election, analysts said.

The trio – Datuk Seri Idris Haron, Datuk Nor Azman Hassan and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee – were among four members of the Malacca state assembly who had, on Oct 4, brought down the state government by pulling the rug from under the feet of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Idris and Nor Azman have been sacked from Umno and are now contesting under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) banner, having joined the opposition coalition’s component PKR. Norhizam has chosen to try his luck as an independent while Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad, who completes the rebel quartet, is bowing out.

Idris has opted to abandon his Sungai Udang seat, perhaps realising that those who had once supported him would not be so forgiving, to contest in Asahan.

Universiti Malaya political analyst Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi believes Idris has the best chance among the three to return to the state assembly.

“He is seen as a local boy, and he will most likely get the votes from PKR supporters,” Awang Azman told theSun.

Given that he is contesting in a new area, Umno supporters’ sentiments for him remain unclear.

“We also do not know yet how hard the PKR election machinery is willing to work to ensure his victory,” Awang Azman said.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan’s view is that Idris is moving to a new seat because he had won Sungai Udang with a razor thin majority anyway, and with a resurgent Umno now against him, his chances in the constituency would be slim.

He also pointed out that it would be tough for Idris to win over DAP supporters given the party’s aversion to working with the “gang of four”.

He will be in a six-way fight with Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Fairul Nizam Roslan, Perikatan Nasional’s Dhanesh Basil and three independents.

Nor Azman, who is also bearing the PH flag in his re-election bid in Pantai Kundor, will face the same challenge.

“To win comfortably, he has to count on the support of some Umno members too, and the infighting within the Umno ranks could give him an edge,” he said.

Nor Azman will lock horns with Tuminah Mohd Hasim, who is representing BN; and Muhammad Rizuan Mustapha, who will bear the PN flag.

Norhizam, who is hoping to retain his Pengkalan Batu seat, is likely to emerge the worst of the trio. He is standing as an independent, and will face off with Muhamad Danish Zainudin of PH, Kalsom Nordin of BN, Muhammad Azrudin Mat Idris of PN and Mohd Aluwi Sari of Parti Bumiputra Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

Awang Azman said Norhizam will have an uphill task ahead of him. “The Pengkalan Batu battle is mainly a fight between BN and PH,” he said.

“The problem for independents is that people still identify with party logos when they vote. This is huge disadvantage for an independent,” he pointed out.

To top it off Norhizam is seen as a controversial figure who had courted unnecessary attention.

“He is seen as a person who easily jumps ship, is ‘rough’ and unpolished. He also has no proper election machinery working for (him),” he added.

Awang Azman said the fact that Norhizam managed to garner more than 9,000 votes in 2018 would not help him this time. “Even winning by a slim majority would be a challenge for him,” he said.

Even so, he said, it would be good to see a few independents make it to the state assembly.