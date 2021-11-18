Private versus govt healthcare costs – you get what you pay for

PETALING JAYA: For many people, falling seriously ill could wipe out their savings or put them in debt.

Little can be done to ease the financial pain, apart from seeking treatment at government hospitals.

But cheaper healthcare has its disadvantages, the long wait to see a doctor being among them.

Consumer Association of Penang president Mohideen Abdul Kader said unless a more viable option is available, the sick will always be caught between costly healthcare and delayed treatment.

The reality is that healthcare costs are the same at government and private hospitals.

Patients at public hospitals pay a minimum fee because most of the costs have been subsidised by the government, said Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh.

“Healthcare is not cheap anywhere in the world. Treatment at government or public hospitals is just as costly,” he said.

“Since there is no itemised billing at public hospitals, patients don’t realise how much it costs.”

Kuljit said at private hospitals, every item or service is accounted for and shown on the bill, which makes people think it is exorbitant.

He explained that the high charges at private hospitals are due to several factors.

“Apart from the medicine and treatment, we also have to take into account the cost of building the hospital, its maintenance, the cost of medical equipment and so on. All these come at a price,” he said, adding that such costs are passed on to the patient.

However, Kuljit said the cost of healthcare in Malaysia is among the cheapest in the region and is lower than in Singapore and Thailand.

The lower fees have made Malaysia a choice destination for medical tourists. In 2018, more than 900,000 foreigners came to Malaysia to seek medical treatment, with the figure rising to 1.3 million the following year.

The revenue from medical tourism doubled to RM1.7 billion in 2019, compared with 2009.

Kuljit said Malaysians would never become accustomed to the high costs at private hospitals.

“They will compare it with government hospitals, where it is cheaper or even free of charge.”

He said people could go to public hospitals if they want cheap or free treatment, but many would not for various reasons.

“Public hospitals are not as comfortable. They may not get to see the doctor of their choice and there is a long wait.

“At private hospitals, you get to enjoy the comforts, see the doctor you want and get good service, but you will have to pay for it,” he added.

Kuljit said that contrary to complaints and accusations, private hospitals abide by ethical principles in their practices.

“We always inform patients upfront how much the treatment will cost. The patient will have to decide whether to proceed.”

Meanwhile, Mohideen said the government should increase funding for healthcare so that more public hospitals and clinics could be built to serve the needs of the less affluent, without compromising on the quality of care.

“People are sometimes forced to go to a private hospital because of the urgency of their medical condition,” he said.

He added that if private hospitals observe all provisions under the law, they cannot be accused of any legal violations.