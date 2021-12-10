Downside of discounts for summonses

PETALING JAYA: While many have welcomed the latest traffic summons discount initiative by police, the government has been cautioned that motorists may expect such discounts to be normal practice in future.

“People are getting used to it, they usually don’t pay the summonses (promptly) and (wait for) discounts. But this will not be good for law enforcement. People don’t fear the law anymore, and they may continue to commit traffic offences,” said Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

While urging the government to reflect on the consequences of the practice, Lee commended the initiative as it provides respite to the lower income group who cannot afford to pay the full amount of the fine, that normally ranges between RM100 and RM300.

“The significant discount would also encourage people to settle their accumulated summonses and an 80% reduction is a lot for those who have been fined multiple times,” he added.

Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) chairman Datuk Suret Singh agreed the move would help those impacted by Covid-19 to settle their summonses without straining their finances.

Federal traffic police recently announced that motorists in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya would get a discount of up to 80% for less serious offences, while traffic offenders in other states would receive discounts of up to 70%.

In a similar exercise in June and July, errant motorists were given a 50% discount.

However, no discount will be given for court cases and serious traffic offences such as using the emergency lane, collisions and non-compoundable offences.

“There is a strong message in no discounts (being offered) for beating the red light, dangerous driving and other serious offences,” Suret told theSun.

“Discounts are given for less serious traffic offences, and it certainly helps people affected by loss of business and other income displacements,” he added.

The discounts are being offered in conjunction with the Malaysian Family Aspirations Programme from Dec 9 to 12.

Motorists can settle their summonses via the MyBayar portal, at PDRM counters at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and traffic summonses payment counters at district police headquarters and contingent police headquarters.