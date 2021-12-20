Deadly highway hazard

PETALING JAYA: A stalled vehicle along an expressway can prove to be a deadly hazard to its occupants and other road users if measures to secure the breakdown location are not taken swiftly, said North-South Expressway concessionaire PLUS Malaysia Bhd.

Its strategic stakeholder management head Syed Mohammed Idid Syed Ahmed Idid said motorists with vehicles stranded along expressways should promptly seek assistance by contacting PLUSLine 1800-88-0000.

PLUSRONDA teams which patrol highways around-the-clock would often attend to breakdowns within 30 minutes.

“To ensure their safety is not compromised as there are other vehicles travelling fast on the expressway, they should step out of their vehicle and remain behind the safety guardrails by the road shoulder while waiting for the PLUSRONDA team to arrive.

“Often, the team would arrive within 30 minutes. However, if it takes a little longer, it means they are attending to multiple traffic incidents on the highway. The vehicles will then be towed to the nearest toll plaza or RnR area, where it is safe to be attended to by the motorist and he or she may call their insurance towing service to assist them out of the highway.”

He said PLUS also has a traffic monitoring centre, which keeps watch on traffic movements around-the-clock, adding that when a stalled vehicle is detected, a PLUSRonda team would be notified to render assistance if the affected motorist is unable to contact the PLUSline for aid.

He added it was crucial for motorists to take safety measures before embarking on their journey on any road or highways. Apart from their vehicles being roadworthy, drivers should also ensure they have adequate sleep.

“In case they are stranded, they should carry some snacks so as to not go hungry and have the necessary medication for those with health conditions. Always keep your cellphone charged and have a powerbank. These are the crucial preparations required when one takes on long distance travel. Also, the number of occupants in a vehicle as allowed by its specifications should also be complied with. Overloading a vehicle can compromise its handling. Safety has parameters and we must know the limits,” he said.

Syed Mohammed Idid advised motorists to download the free PLUS app as it has many features that may come in handy during their journey and emergencies.

At about midnight on Saturday, 50-year-old Abdul Razak Majit lost his 37-year-old wife and their eight children aged between 10 months and 17 when a trailer crashed into their stalled cars at the Elite expressway near the USJ rest-and-recreation area.

A 27-year-old mechanic who was helping Abdul Razak fix his car was also killed in the collision.

Abdul Razak, who was standing next to his car, escaped with light injuries.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Fairus Jaafar said the 37-year-old trailer driver was unhurt and is in police custody under a four-day remand order.

He said tests on the lorry driver for substance abuse turned out negative for both drugs and alcohol.

It is learnt that police expect to complete their investigations into the case within the next two days.

The public can find out more about the PLUSRONDA services in an e-book published in the concessionaire’s website at https://www.plus.com.my/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=46&Itemid=133&lang=en