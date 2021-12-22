Omicron lockdown not necessary, say experts

PETALING JAYA: There is a new front in the Covid-19 war due to the Omicron variant, but with limited new information, experts are advising people to continue with the same precautions that have been in place since day one of the pandemic.

The standard operating procedures (SOP) must be strictly observed, and everyone should be vaccinated as the new strain, said to be more infectious, sweeps across the globe.

First detected in Botswana, Omicron is said to be nearly 70 times more virulent than its previous incarnation – the Delta. However, it is said to be less deadly. Apart from that, little else is known about the variant.

On Saturday, the number of Omicron cases in Malaysia surged from two to 13, prompting the government and health experts to issue an advisory to individuals to be more vigilant in observing the SOP.

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Koh Kar Chai said: “If we are not careful, there is a possibility of a surge in the number of cases that can overwhelm our healthcare system.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has advised Malaysians to remain vigilant despite the fact that the number of new cases has dropped significantly over the past four months.

The daily tally breached the 20,000 mark on Aug 11 when 20,780 cases were reported, and it peaked nine days later with 23,564 cases. It has since dropped below the 4,000 mark.

Despite the potential surge in infections, Koh said it was premature to declare a targeted enhanced movement control order (Temco).

“It is unnecessary, given that we already have a high vaccination rate. However, if more have to be admitted to hospital, drastic measures will have to be taken,” he added.

Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh said the current strategy would have to be changed if more people are admitted to intensive care and if there is increased mortality.

“We also need to study international data to determine if the Omicron variant leads to more admissions in intensive care units or a higher fatality rate,” he added.

Despite the emergence of Omicron, Kuljit said a travel pilot programme between Singapore and Australia has shown that there is a way forward for those who have been vaccinated.

The programme allows Singaporeans to enter selected parts of Australia for business or leisure.

Kuljit also urged the public to a get their booster shots.

“We should not gamble with our health,” he said.

Universiti Malaya social and preventive medicine chief Dr Victor Hoe also encouraged booster shots.

“People who are still undecided about getting vaccinated should consider it. After all, the vaccine is free and it can be administered at public or private clinics.”

He said the SOP currently in place should be enough to protect people, as long as they observe it strictly.

Hoe also ruled out the need for another movement control order for now, but said a Temco may be necessary if the healthcare system is overwhelmed.

Public health specialist Dr Mohammad Farhan Rusli said people are panicking not because of the emergence of Omicron, but because they fear of another lockdown.

“For us, it is just inconvenient. But for the nation, it is detrimental to the economy.”

He said the best way forward is to track the Omicron surge, while ensuring that everyone strictly observes the SOP.