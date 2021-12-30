Stricter steps needed to curb import of Omicron

PETALING JAYA: The increase in the number of Omicron infections has prompted health experts to call for tighter measures to curb its spread.

However, they conceded that additional information about the new variant would be essential to enable the authorities to introduce more focused measures.

Another three Omicon cases were reported yesterday in Negri Sembilan, raising the national tally to 65.

There has only been one case that was transmitted locally and it was detected in Sarawak.

University of Nottingham Malaysia associate dean and professor, virologist Dr Sandy H.S. Loh, said quarantine measures imposed in the country are inadequate.

“We have not done enough to prevent transmission of imported cases,” she said, adding that those who arrived on international flights had breached quarantine requirements and as a result, the variant spread locally.

She called on the authorities to re-evaluate the situation and enhance the efficiency of laboratory assessments to hasten the identification of the variant, especially at entry points.

Loh pointed out that virologists had earlier feared the possibility of another variant of concern.

“Due to rapid mutations, it is really difficult for any country, even the United States and United Kingdom, to get well-prepared.”

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Koh Kar Chai said the genomic sequencing process should be improved to enhance monitoring of the infection.

“Prevention is better than cure in controlling the spread of Omicron. It is key to ensuring that it does not gain a foothold in the country.

“If our people are disciplined and observe the standard operating procedures to the letter, we should be able to prevent a surge,” he said.

Koh added that steps should be taken to be thorough in contact tracing, in line with the FTTIS (find, test, trace, isolate and support) system.

“Early detection and isolation of Covid-19 cases will be key to the management of Omicron.”

He also urged Malaysians to get their booster dose, adding that it could reduce the health risks associated with an infection.

“Those eligible for booster shots should get their jab as soon as possible as there is evidence that boosters will strengthen protection against the Omicron variant. This should be a priority.”

Dr Muhamad Afiq Aziz of the Institute of Biological Sciences at Universiti Malaya said education is imperative in ensuring that everyone knew their responsibility in taking care of themselves and the community.

“The only way we can survive is to fully understand how this virus is transmitted. I can see that some people have yet to get the message.”

Afiq said in the long run, the country would need to adapt to the changes and prepare for the worst by reviewing infrastructure to prevent transmissible diseases.

“A good ventilation system is important, especially now with more virulent variants. In the future, we must have buildings that meet these requirements because reports have shown that coronavirus can travel through a bad (venting) system,” he added.

Experts agreed that quarantine should be confined to specific centres to eliminate the risk of violation of home quarantine, which leads to more infections.