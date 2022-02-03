Painter on quest to create Malaysian modern art genre

FOR an artist, every stroke of the brush is a representation of an expression. For Ali Nurazmal Yusoff, it should also be an agent of change.

He is in search of a path to a Malaysian version of “modern art”.

Ali said for too long, modern art creators here have mostly been tracing the path of its European masters. This, he said, has to change.

“We need to remodel Malaysian modern art, to give it its own identity.”

He has taken the first step by emphasising Malaysian identity in his works, most of which are a reflection of patriotism, the local culture and quirks of the average Malaysian.

He said Western art has a centuries-old heritage but serious Malaysian art took root barely 80 years ago.

“Given that we do not have a legacy of our own, Malaysian artists tend to take the path forged by their Western counterparts.”

Ali said many local artists tend to study Western art.

“As a result, our basic knowledge of art is based on the Western style. We have been tracing their footsteps for far too long.”

He said Malaysian artists should put in more effort to not only improve on what they have acquired from Western art, but also shape an identity for local modern art.

In his own way, Ali is combining the abstract with the real to stir up conversation among those who view his creations.

“If it does not trigger an emotion, it is not art.”

Ali has won many admirers and among them is Defence Senior Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, in whose office one of his masterpieces take centre-stage.

He said for Hishammuddin’s art piece, he focused on what he referred to as an “interchangeable puzzle”.

“It is an abstract piece, but if you put it together, it becomes a picture,” he said, adding that the artwork had created a buzz among art buyers in the international market.

Ali is looking to expand beyond Malaysia but has been held back by the Covid-19 pandemic, so he is focusing on promoting his works locally for now.

“I believe the change that I advocate should start somewhere. My next project is about showcasing what I can do on my own.”

His next exhibition, to be staged in July and called Orijimal, will feature works inspired by his first venture into the art scene.

“Orijimal” is a fusion of the word “original” and his middle name, and has been his signature since he took his first steps into the art world.

Ali hopes to stage three instalments of the show at different locations. The first will be at his studio in Putra Heights, the second at a gallery and the third at the Sime Darby Convention Centre in Petaling Jaya.

He also considers himself a performer, and plans to spice up his first exhibition with a monologue.

“It is not easy being an artist during a pandemic. I have to use whatever I can and to adapt to change.

“I am doing something different this time, I am inviting my audience to participate in my painting session on social media platforms. I want to get them involved to demonstrate the process of creating my pieces.”

Ali added that being an artist today comes with many challenges.

“We must have self-discipline, raise our thought process to a higher level and we must have a strong sense of entrepreneurship.

“We must work on utilising the resources we have rather than be reliant on others. We must know how to create our own opportunities rather than wait for one.”