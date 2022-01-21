‘Be discreet when conducting BMI checks in schools’

PETALING JAYA: Nutritionists believe that using Body Mass Index (BMI) measurements is the most convenient and inexpensive way to help curb childhood obesity.

However, they called for a tactful and discreet manner of conducting BMI checks for fear of children being shamed by schoolmates.

In agreeing with the Education Ministry’s move to conduct BMI checks on school children aged five to nine beginning in March, they said it could help tackle the national obesity problem.

According to the 2019 national health and morbidity survey, 50.1% of the adult population was either overweight (30.4%) or obese (19.7%).

Nutritionist Assoc Prof Dr Chin Yit Siew said BMI checks are most suitable to be conducted in schools where teachers are required to assess a big number of schoolchildren.

She said overweight and obese children should not be blamed or singled out for shaming.

“Teachers need not announce the children’s body weight, make comments or tease them, especially among students and other teachers.

“Their BMI should be confidential. Parents or caregivers should be informed of the results. They should consult nutritionists for further intervention,” she said.

Another nutritionist, Dr Anto Cordelia Dhanapal of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kampar, said although the BMI does not directly measure body fat, it provides a reasonable estimate of adiposity.

“BMI is not a perfect measure because it does not directly assess body fat. Muscle and bones are denser than fat, so an athlete or a muscular person may have a high BMI, but not have too much fat. But most people are not athletes and for most of them, BMI is a very good gauge of their body fat level,” she said.

Anto added that BMI is a simple, inexpensive and non-invasive surrogate measure of body fat.

“It is the most convenient method to be adopted in schools,” she said.

“The prevalence of childhood obesity increased from 6.1% to 11.9% between 2011 and 2015, and hit an all-time high of 14.8% in 2019.

The Southeast Asian Nutrition Study found that 14.4% urban children aged seven to 12 in six regions in Malaysia were overweight and another 20.1% were obese.

“About 1.65 million schoolchildren are expected to be overweight or obese by 2025, if we don’t do anything about it. The rise in childhood obesity in many countries has surpassed adult obesity.”

Anto said while BMI checks in schools may not curb obesity, it might help create an awareness among children and parents to check on calorie-dense food they consume as well as promote physical activity.

“Policy makers could encourage healthy eating by revamping school lunch programmes. Food sold in school canteens should include a more nutritious selection, especially fruits and vegetables. This initiative might be the first step by the government to estimate and implement nutrition intervention programmes.”

She said in developed countries, childhood obesity is more common among the low socio-economic group, while in developing countries like Malaysia, childhood obesity is prevalent among both rich and poor families.

“To address the issue of childhood obesity among urban poor, the free breakfast or lunch provided at schools should be a balanced meal in terms of quantity and quality, avoiding food like roti canai, white bread, fried food and sugary drinks,” she said.