Drug user detained over robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: A drug user with multiple criminal records was arrested by police on Tuesday for impersonating police and pulling off a robbery at Taman Permata in Ampang near here.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak yesterday said the suspect approached a 39-year-old foreign worker on Monday and robbed him.

Mohamad Farouk said the foreigner was carrying out renovation works on a house when the suspect confronted him and identified himself as a policeman, adding that the suspect then demanded cash and a cellphone from the victim.

The suspect then left after the victim gave him more than RM100 and his cellphone.

Mohamad Farouk said police detained the 55-year-old suspect and his 35-year-old accomplice at Pandan Indah and Taman Muda after launching a hunt for them.

Checks showed that the suspects, who tested positive for drug abuse, have 17 records for criminal cases and drug-related offences.

Mohamad Farouk said the suspects, who have been remanded for five days, are being investigated for robbery and impersonating a civil servant under Section 392 and Section 170 of the Penal Code respectively.

In an unrelated case, a Myanmar man was found dead, believed to have been killed by another Myanmar national, after a scuffle at a hotel backyard in Seberang Jaya in Penang on Tuesday.

Central Seberang Perai police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said police received information on the discovery of the body at 2.45pm. When they arrived at the scene, they found the body covered in blood.

“Preliminary examination found that the victim, who suffered injuries on the head and several parts of the body, had died at the scene.

“The man is believed to have been attacked by his countryman with a sharp object during the fight.

“The body was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shafee said a Myanmar man in his 30s was arrested not far from where the body was found.

He said the suspect, who had serious head injuries, was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment.

The suspect will be remanded later.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. Shafee urged witnesses or those with information to contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Hidayat Saridin at 019-447 4040 or 04-538 2222.

In another case where a man was shot more than 10 times on Monday night, Shafee said police believe the shots were fired by two suspects riding separate motorcycles.

He added police were tracing the two men involved in the 8.45pm incident at a parking lot of a luxury condominium in Jalan Baru, Perai.

“Those who witnessed the shooting or with information on the incident are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Nurul Farahida Ismail at 019-565 8059 or 04-538 2222,” he said.

In the incident, a 31-year-old man died after the shooting.

Checks found that the victim, who had 11 criminal records, was wanted by the police.