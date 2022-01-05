Neighbours recount trauma of ‘unforgettable night’

PETALING JAYA: For neighbours Shaharuddin Ibrahim and Datin Mahani Ahmad Aziz, Mother Nature’s fury and man’s folly combined to give them a night they would never forget.

It was the night of Dec 18 and like many parts of the country, a torrential downpour had left their homes in Batu 14 Hulu Langat inundated.

Recounting the night’s experience, Shaharuddin said the water level at his single-storey house had risen to knee level by 9pm.

It was then that a neighbour invited him, his wife and their two grandsons to his home a short distance away.

However, three hours later, the water level was already chest high and Shaharuddin was forced to take his family to an office nearby where they sought shelter on the roof.

In Mahani’s home, conditions were equally bad. The water level rose two to three metres, forcing her whole family to wait out the floods on the upper floor of their two-storey house.

Shaharuddin claimed that ongoing construction work on a highway project nearby had left the drainage system badly clogged, trapping rainwater in their neighbourhood.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also attributed the poor drainage in the area to failure by the contractors to ensure proper flow.

However, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said it was a gush of water flowing down the river that led to the floods.

The developer of the highway project and the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) had yet to respond to theSun’s request for comments at press time.

Shaharuddin and Mahani, who have lived in Hulu Langat for the past 30 years, said it was the worst flooding they have experienced.

“There were occasions when it flooded after a downpour but it was usually only ankle deep and would recede after a few hours,” Shaharuddin said.

On the night of Dec 18, he had called the Civil Defence Force but was told that they were too far away and there were too many obstacles, rendering it impossible for rescue boats to reach them.

To compound matters, the children were hungry and fretting about being stuck on the roof.

Shaharuddin said that being senior citizens, the adults were also feeling tired after a few hours.

Even after the floodwaters had receded, their troubles were far from over. The cleaning process was a challenge.

“The water, mixed with oil and mud, left stains on the walls and floor.”

The two families also lost their furniture, appliances and electronic devices. Shaharuddin’s small vegetable patch had been washed away and an oven they used to prepare ready-to-eat meals for sale was destroyed.

“We were making about RM2,000 a month from the sale of vegetables and food but now we have to live solely on my wife’s RM300 pension,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahani’s seven cars were badly damaged. She said she had to pay a company more than RM5,000 to clean her house and to purchase seven large trash bins, which cost RM350 each, to dispose the damaged items.

Fortunately for the two families, several non-governmental organisations later arrived with food, mattresses and pillows, providing temporary relief.

The children were sent to their respective parents’ homes while the adults busied themselves cleaning up with the help of a few volunteers.

Shaharuddin said he had raised the matter of clogged drains caused by the construction of the highway project with MHA and the project owner, but nothing had been done.