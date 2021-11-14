Masks posing a challenge for the deaf

PETALING JAYA: The need to wear face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19 has created a new challenge for people with hearing problems.

For them, lip reading and interpreting facial expressions are a major component of the communication process, and with faces now covered, the message could be lost.

To add to their woes, very little information on Covid-19 is available in Malay sign language, leaving the community at a disadvantage, said Morley Ng, secretary of Pusat Majudiri ‘Y’ For The Deaf, an organisation that helps to promote the development of the deaf community.

“Just like it is for people with other types of disabilities, their needs have been overlooked,” Ng told theSun.

There has been a proposal to use transparent masks but an international study has shown that the material used to make these masks muffles the sound more than cloth, making it difficult, especially for those with residual hearing.

“This is a problem for people who are not coping with hearing loss but are struggling with auditory processing, such as those with autism,” she added.

Ng said since the pandemic began, those with hearing loss have had difficulty obtaining information on Covid-19.

“Those who can hear are able to get the information they need over the radio but for the deaf, they need someone to listen to the radio and then translate the information into sign language for them.

“Unfortunately, the weakness of Malay sign language has made it difficult to get the entire message across,” she said.

A lack of understanding among those without such disabilities is another challenge the deaf community has to cope with.

“People often mock the way we communicate.

“They don’t understand that just like the blind need their white cane, the deaf need their sign language interpreters.”

Ng said some in the deaf community have taken the initiative to develop videos of individuals presenting information on Covid-19 in sign language that can be viewed on YouTube.

“This ensures that we get the correct message across to those who need it,” she said.

Getting the right message is, for the deaf, a long-standing challenge.

For instance, Ng said the sign language translator on news channels is featured too small for many to read accurately.

“We have raised this issue many times before, but the networks have not acted on it.”

She noted that there have been attempts at schools to teach hand signals in Malay, but this is not sign language.

Hand signals are used to help the deaf understand how to write, while sign language is a form of communication.

Ng said overuse of hand signals could affect the cognitive ability of deaf pupils.

“Teachers should instead consider using Malay sign language when telling a story or relating something exciting to students.”

She added that the best way to implement this would be for the government to have an examination on Malay sign language for teachers of deaf students before they start teaching.

Damai Disabled Persons Association Malaysia president

V. Murugeswaran said unlike their able-bodied friends, persons with disabilities (PWD) have a more difficult time observing the many standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of

Covid-19.

“People are not normally aware of or concerned about the challenges faced by PWD, so their needs are ignored,” he said.

Murugeswaran added that with all sectors of the economy now reopened, public transport, lifts and shops are full of people again.

“It would help if you give way to a disabled person if and when you see one who needs to get into a lift or the train,” he added.